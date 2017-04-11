Campbellsville man allegedly shot wife in the arm, burned house down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville, Kentucky, man was arrested last week after police say he shot his wife in the arm, then burned their house down.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Wednesday, April 5, just before 6 p.m.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Department says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Collins Lane, south of Cave Road, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, after someone reported that a man was chasing a woman and shooting at her.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman, who said her husband, 54-year-old Richard Hord, had shot her in the arm and was trying to kill her.

A short time later, the deputies arrived at the couple's home, only to find it fully engulfed in flames. According to the arrest report, Hord drove his truck into the garage, then got out and stood in the back yard, watching the home burn. Police say that, prior to setting the home on fire, Hord fired his gun into the house.

Kentucky State Police also responded to the scene, and according to an arrest report, had to taze Hord before he could be taken into custody.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, second degree arson, attempted murder and resisting arrest.

Hord is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

