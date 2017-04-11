Restaurant owner Jeff Ruby offering free steak dinner to man forcibly removed from Louisville-bound United flight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurant owner Jeff Ruby is offering a sizzling deal to a man who was forcibly removed off a United Airlines flight bound for Louisville.

The following post was placed Monday on Jeff Ruby's official Twitter account:

"Our Louisville @ TheRealJeffRuby Steakhouse wants to buy the good Dr. and his family dinner at our restaurant Please let him know."

Ruby's offer follows video of the incident, which has gone viral. United Airlines said the incident started after some passengers were asked to leave the flight, which was overbooked.

The video, posted Sunday from a Facebook account assigned the name Audra D. Bridges, appears to show authorities surrounding a man in a seat. The man screams in pain, before he is dragged down the aisle of the aircraft, as passengers protest.

An officer who was involved in removing the passenger from the airplane has been placed on leave.

The CEO for United Airlines issued the following statement Monday after the video surfaced on social media:

"This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United," wrote Oscar Munoz, CEO of United Airlines. "I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation."

A statement was also issued on Monday by United Airlines spokesperson Charlie Hobart, which corroborates some of what was posted on social media:

"Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked," the statement read. "After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities."

