Wick's Pizza donates percentage of Tuesday sales to family of fa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wick's Pizza donates percentage of Tuesday sales to family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All locations of Wick's Pizza donated 10 percent of Tuesday's sales from all four Kentuckiana locations to the family of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

Officer Rodman died last month after his police cruiser was hit by a suspect in a car chase.

"In addition to the financial support it provides, (it) takes the financial burden away from the family," said Eric Johnson, Executive Director of Supporting Heroes. "It makes an incredible statement."

Rodman leaves behind his wife, Ashley, and two young children. More than $1,500 was collected at a similar fundraiser for Rodman's family last week. 

"They're making a statement to every other officer that serves and is out there risking his life," Johnson said. "It lets them know that the community truly appreciates what they do and really cares about them."

The location on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands is open until midnight.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

