Future stars create one-of-a-kind pieces for Art Walks the Runway April 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KMAC Museum presents the fifth annual KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway, Saturday April 15th.

The wearable art runway show under a white tent on Main benefits the KMAC Museum. KMAC Couture features regional artists, costumers, designers, and milliners who create the couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs.

Participating artists were selected by a committee and work for nearly 8 weeks on each design. The museum presented the first ever KMAC Couture runway art show in 2013 to a sold out crowd, and expanded the event to Main Street in 2014 and Nulu in 2015. The runway show returned to a white tent on the 700 block of West Main Street in 2016.

Proceeds support education and outreach impacting nearly 100,000 people every year. This year's event will feature 46 designs created by 39 artists. The participating artists include 16 students representing Kentucky College of Art and Design, University of Louisville, DuPont Manual High School, Ballard High School, Sacred Heart High School, Collegiate School, and St. Francis High School.

General admission tickets are available for $175 in the second row and $150 in the third row, which guarantees a seat for the runway show.

KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway

Saturday, April 15th

VIP Cocktail, 7pm

General Admission Reception, 8pm

Runway show, 8:30pm

Followed by After Party in the museum

Click here ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.