POV | Get aggressive with graffiti

It's become pretty clear that graffiti vandals aren’t likely to see the light and stop their defacement of public and private property on their own any time soon. So it’s obviously up to the rest of us to find a way to dampen their enthusiasm.

The best way of doing that is to remove their idiotic scribbles as soon as they appear. But while city government has pledged to clean these messes up promptly, they seem to be falling behind. I understand this isn’t an easy problem to keep up with, but I have to believe that hiring one or two people to be solely dedicated to erasing graffiti – and properly equipping them -- would be more effective than the current approach, and more than worth the expense.

But there’s another idea I think could be effective: Requiring all retailers to keep spray paint behind the counter and restricting its sale to persons 18 and older with a valid photo ID. Since it wouldn’t be on the shelves, kids couldn’t steal the paint they use for tagging. And registering every purchase could make potential adult offenders a bit more likely to think twice.

It’s sad that we even have to deal with such a mindless problem as graffiti. But do you think my idea might work?

