IMAGES: Turkey flies into SUV window on I-64 in Shelby County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES: Turkey flies into SUV window on I-64 in Shelby County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to watch out for turkeys.

Pictures shared on the department's Facebook page appear to show a turkey that the sheriff's office says flew into an SUV that was traveling along I-64 on Monday.

Thankfully, the people in the SUV only suffered small cuts from broken glass.

Drivers in Indiana have been having similar problems. Turkeys flew into two police cruisers there: one in Scott County, the other in Laporte. 

Both officers are okay.

