Louisville Metro Police say pair participated in staged armed robbery

Essence Thompson (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Essence Thompson (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Anthony Miller (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Anthony Miller (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are charged with theft after police say they stole from a Louisville business.

Essence Thompson, 18, and Anthony Miller, 21, were arrested early Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, the pair stole money on Monday from the Family Dollar store, located at 3036 Wilson Avenue.

Officials say Thompson and Miller "conspired" with a group of individuals "to commit a staged armed robbery" at the business.

Authorities say Thompson was a store employee and reported that she had been a victim of an armed robbery. Police say Thompson and Miller each admitted in recorded interviews that they participated in the staged armed robbery.

Investigators say Miller also admitted to driving a getaway vehicle.

Authorities have not identified the other robbery suspects.

Miller and Thompson are charged with theft. Thompson faces an additional charge of falsely reporting an incident.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

