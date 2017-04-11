Louisville Metro Police say pair participated in staged armed robbery

Jeffersontown Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday behind the Subway between South Hurstbourne Parkway and Linn Station Road.More >>
A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
Police say a Jasper man was arrested this week after a storage unit rented by an Indiana State Trooper was burglarized.More >>
Louisville police have arrested a man they say robbed a Pizza Hut twice in one week.More >>
Police say a Franklin County grand jury issued indictments in the case.More >>
Police are looking for suspects after pharmacies in Vine Grove and Elizabethtown were broken into early Tuesday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say 35-year-old David Scobey lost control and hit a gold Oldsmobile on May 22.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing someone as they were sleeping on the front porch of a home.More >>
