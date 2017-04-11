UPDATE: Police still searching for missing Leitchfield teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police still searching for missing Leitchfield teen

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are still asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who vanished earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Leitchfield Police Department, Savanna Crawford was last seen leaving her home on Penner Drive in Leitchfield, Kentucky, just after 7 p.m. on April 10.

She is described as a white female, 5'-3" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair containing red highlights. She was last seen wearing a gray "beanie-type" hat, with dark-colored gray sweatpants and black shoes. 

Police say previous reports on social media that Crawford had been found are incorrect.

"K-9 search teams from multiple agencies have also been utilized to search several locations in attempts to locate Ms. Crawford with no success," a release from the Leitchfield Police Department states. "She has been entered into NCIC as a missing person and also is listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children."

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Leitchfield Police Department at (270) 259-3850, or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.