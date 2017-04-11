POLL: Kentuckians familiar with needle exchange programs likely - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLL: Kentuckians familiar with needle exchange programs likely to favor them

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians who are familiar with needle exchange programs are more likely to favor them.

That's according to the latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Fifty-six percent of Kentucky adults are familiar with the programs, while 49 percent favor the programs.

Officials say research shows needle exchange programs can help cut down on the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C.

They also say the programs don't increase drug use.

