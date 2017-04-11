Officials break ground on AC Hotel NuLu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials break ground on AC Hotel NuLu

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll soon have another place to stay in downtown Louisville.

On Monday morning, officials broke ground on the new AC Hotel NuLu on E. Market Street. The $36 million hotel will feature 150 rooms, a rooftop bar and 8,000 square feet of retail space.

The hotel will have a European-inspired design.

"It's an experiential hotel that Marriott has brought on to capture millennials in a different lifestyle-brand hotel, and kind of feeds neighborhoods like NuLu where we aren't going after the food market as much, but more of a limited service so the guests can experience true neighborhood experiences," said Ron Turnier, of the hotel's development team.

Construction on the AC Hotel NuLu is expected to take just over a year.

