Crews to shut down city streets for bird droppings cleanup - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews to shut down city streets for bird droppings cleanup

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bird droppings are causing crews to shut down lanes to clean up the mess.

It will happen Tuesday night at the intersection of Third Street and Southern Parkway. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., crews will shut down the northbound lane of Southern Parkway and the right two lanes of Third Street in both directions under the Watterson Expressway.

Drivers can expect minor delays in the area.

