Jeffersonville man accused of forcing 13-year-old into sexual 'contract'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say a 33-year-old man forced a 13-year-old girl into a sexual contract -- and it's not the first time molestation allegations have been brought against him.

Brandin Wilson is now an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.

Prosecutors say Wilson's wife found the alleged "contract" in his wallet. We're told it contained sexual stipulations the child had to fulfill every week in exchange for rewards.

"The child had to agree to perform certain sexual acts -- a certain number of sexual acts on him every week -- in exchange for him doing certain things for the child," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

It also said there would be serious consequences for the one who backed out of the deal.

"It was evident that the child was trying to negotiate and not have to do the things that the defendant insisted she do in the contract," Mull said.

It all ended when Mull said Wilson's wife made the fateful discovery.

"The wife of the defendant in this case became suspicious about the way he was acting, did locate his wallet, and going through the wallet and did locate this contract," Mull said.

Wilson's wife took the victim -- who we are not identifying -- to the hospital for an examination over the weekend. The young girl told police they'd been having sex for years, most recently on April 8 in a van at Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville.

When confronted about the "contract," Wilson allegedly claimed it was all just an April Fool's Day joke. Mull certainly wasn't laughing -- and clearly didn't buy that story.

"It was both heartbreaking and infuriating as a prosecutor to read this," Mull said. "One child being abused is too many."

"Children aren't like adults," Mull added. "They don't have the ability to defend themselves or protect themselves. They rely on adults to do that."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.