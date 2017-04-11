Kentucky Derby Festival officials announce new tasks for Great S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Festival officials announce new tasks for Great Steamboat Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Battle of the Belles is just a few weeks away. 

Kentucky Derby Festival officials announced the 10 tasks the Belle of Louisville and the Belle of Cincinnati must complete to win this year's Great Steamboat Race. They include paddlewheel assembly, flag retrieval and -- of course -- the boat that crosses the finish line first.

Both Belles also face two new tasks: a nautical word puzzle and knot tying. 

"New this year, task Number One is knot tying," said Mike Berry, president of the Kentucky Derby Festival. "Crew members from each boat will race against the clock to successfully and accurately tie assigned nautical knots."

The vessel with the most points from completing tasks wins.

The Great Steamboat race is May 3rd.

