LANE | Matz Stockman transferring to Minnesota

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Matz Stockman is leaving Louisville after the spring semester and will transfer to Minnesota. Stockman will sit out the 2017-2018 season and have one year of eligibility remaining.

A 7-foot center from Oslo, Norway, Stockman played in 18 games this past season. He averaged 8 points and 3.3 rebounds in three December games that Anas Mahmoud missed with a concussion. That included a 10-point game at Grand Canyon.

“I’ve had a great time at Louisville the last three years,” said Stockman. “I’ve learned a lot, gotten to know a great many people and have become very close with our coaches and players. I’m incredibly grateful for my time here. I’ve improved a lot since I first arrived on campus and I will be forever grateful to Coach Pitino, the coaching staff and for everyone involved around our team. However, I’ve been looking for an opportunity to play quality minutes for a long time now and I think this will be a great situation for me.”

“Matz has been a great team member with our basketball team and we appreciate his efforts,” said Cardinal Coach Rick Pitino. “Transferring to Minnesota is a great move for him, as he’ll have an opportunity to make an immediate impact when he becomes eligible to play.”

Minnesota is coached by Rick's son, Richard Pitino

