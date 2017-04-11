Proposed bill would allow Indiana residents to register emergenc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed bill would allow Indiana residents to register emergency contacts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers could soon register emergency contacts through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The House passed the emergency contact database bill on Tuesday, sending it to Governor Holcomb's desk. It aims to help police officers notify emergency contacts if a person dies or sustains life-threatening injuries in a crash.

The bill also requires officers to reach out to contacts in a reasonable amount of time.

If Holcomb signs the bill into law, the database would be operational by mid-2019.

