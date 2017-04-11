Educators attend JCPS summit for inspiration to improve schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens hosted a summit Tuesday to help inspire educators to improve Jefferson County's schools.

The summit brought together national and local experts, and provided a chance for parents, administrators and community members to ask questions and give feedback.

Officials discussed strengthening culture and climate in schools, as well as providing a strong support system to make sure all students succeed.

The summit also outlined ways for administrators to promote positive behavior among students.

"Safety and behavioral expectations go hand in hand with academic expectations," Hargens said. "It is absolutely imperative that we work together to get that right for our students."

School leaders gathered in groups to swap ideas about what works in their respective schools.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.