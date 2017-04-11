SWAT action in Bullitt County prompts brief 'soft lockdown' at n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SWAT action in Bullitt County prompts brief 'soft lockdown' at nearby school

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A situation involving a SWAT team in Bullitt County Tuesday afternoon is over.

It happened at an apartment complex on Treva Court, near Justin Trail in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Several SWAT officers gathered around two apartment buildings, and yelling could be heard coming from a deck at one of the buildings.

Representatives of Mt. Washington Police and Louisville Metro Police were on the scene.

According to authorities, law enforcement showed up at the apartment complex because they believed a burglary suspect was there. However, officers were unable to locate the suspect and the situation ended. No arrests were made.

Mt. Washington Middle School, which is located nearby, was briefly placed on a "soft lockdown," but that security precaution has since been lifted, according to the school's Facebook page.

"Mt. Washington Middle has now come out of the soft lockdown," the school's Facebook page states. "Students are resuming their day as normal. We will be dismissing at normal times unless we are notified by the MW Police Department. We are in contact with them regarding the situation that placed us in the soft lockdown."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

