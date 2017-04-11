Authorities trying to locate escaped Hardin County inmate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities trying to locate escaped Hardin County inmate

Posted: Updated:
Kenneth Townsend (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Kenneth Townsend (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County inmate has escaped -- and now authorities are trying to find him.

According to a news release from the jail, inmate Kenneth Townsend walked away from an assigned work detail at Helping Hands of Hope -- an Elizabethtown organization that provides financial assistance -- Tuesday afternoon.

His current location is not known.

Authorities say Townsend was serving a 10-year sentence on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal possession of a forged instrument. 

He is described as a 54-year-old white male, 6'-1" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, boots, a camouflage long-sleeve t-shirt, a black rain jacket and a black sock cap.

Authorities do not believe Townsend is armed, but he is considered to be dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to stay away from him, while at the same time contacting their local police department, the Kentucky State Police at (270) 766-5078, or Lt. Reynolds with the Hardin County Detention Center at (270) 765-4159.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.