BOZICH | Lamar Jackson's next honor: Manning Passing Academy counselor

Lamar Jackson said he will serve as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winning the Heisman Trophy is the top individual honor in college football. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson joined that exclusive Heisman club last December in New York City.

What's next for Jackson -- beyond U of L's spring football game Saturday at 1 p.m. in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium? And learning to throw the ball away, as coach Bobby Petrino has requested?

Look for Jackson to be featured on a string of college football magazine covers this summer. On Tuesday for more than 30 minutes at the Trager Indoor Practice Facility, Jackson worked with a pair of photographers for a shoot for the Athlon Sports College Football Yearbook.

Without pads. With pads. Without helmet. With helmet. Standing. Kneeling. Running.

Striking the Heisman pose, too.

Jackson did everything the photographers asked with a smile -- and then sat with me for a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

That interview, about the Heisman, last season, next season, his goals, his teammates and other topics, will also appear in the Athlon yearbook. The media availability was for Athlon.

But I'll share one newsworthy tidbit:

Jackson said he has accepted Peyton Manning's invitation to work as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La., June 22-25.

It's not the Heisman, but it is a select quarterback society that only the best college quarterbacks enter. The list of previous counselors includes Andrew Luck, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Dak Prescott, Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford and others.

According to a story that Jeff Duncan wrote at NOLA.com in 2015, players like Russell Wilson, Colin Kaepernick and Odell Beckham Jr. boosted their careers with superb performances at the Academy.

In its 22nd year, the academy is run by Archie Manning and his three sons -- Peyton, Eli and Cooper. They founded the camp to assist young players improve their fundamentals of throwing and catching the football. The camp is designed for quarterbacks, receivers, halfbacks and tight ends.

About 1,200 players from grades 8-through-12 are invited, a group that typically features 900 quarterbacks. The cost is $725 for overnight campers who reside in dorms and $525 for day campers.

Not only will Jackson have the opportunity to mentor younger players, he will be able to learn from NFL players and coaches who work at the camp.

Duncan said that one of the highlights of the camp is a Saturday night Air It Out skills competition where NFL players compete against college stars.

