Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young says 'one-off' missile strikes against Syria not enough going forward

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young says President Trump needs to get the green light from Congress before he strikes Syria again.

The first-term Republican told business leaders in Jeffersonville that the missile strike was the right response to Syrian President Assad's use of chemical weapons.

But Young, who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says he now wants to see a long-term strategy from the White House.

“Members of congress can assess that broader strategy and see whether or not we indeed believe it will be enough to defeat ISIS and to ultimately transition Assad out of power and to make that region doesn't remain a terrorist haven,” Young told reporters after speaking to a joint meeting of Greater Louisville, Inc. and One Southern Indiana.

Young disagrees with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul's opinion that the missile strike was unconstitutional, but he does believe President Trump must get permission from congress before striking again.

“I do. We can't have successive one-off hits like this,” Young said.

With Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visiting Moscow this week, Young says the United States must balance force and diplomacy to avoiding getting into a military conflict with Syria’s ally, Russia.

Young says, in a way, the current relationship with Russia is more dangerous than the Cold War.

“It's more unpredictable, it's more dynamic, and, in that sense, it is arguably more dangerous,” Young said.

“Because the one thing we do want is certainty from our foreign policy, and Vladimir Putin is an unpredictable character.”

Closer to home, when Congress returns to work after its Easter break, it will have to act quickly to avoid a government shut down on April 28.

The question is can Democrats and Republicans agree on a spending plan in Washington's toxic partisan environment?

“I don't know whether or not that's going to happen. But I know the American people, if they said anything last November, they said they wanted us to start getting things done,” Young said.

Young predicts there will be another attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. He said he wants to see a more market-oriented approach.

While Young got a warm reception from business leaders, a handful of demonstrators from the liberal group Southern Indiana Indivisible protested outside in the rain.

They're calling on Young to hold an open town hall meeting.

“We just want to be able to have an open dialogue, which we can't get through making phone calls staff assistants, or by writing letters,” protester Carrie Klaus said.

Young was non-committal.

“I will continue to visit with all sorts of people in all sorts of forums,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.