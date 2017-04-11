Truck carrying a dozen tigers stranded for several hours in Fran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Truck carrying a dozen tigers stranded for several hours in Frankfort



FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – A dozen tigers were stranded in Frankfort for several hours Tuesday after the truck carrying the tigers got a flat tire.

The company was transporting the tigers from South Carolina up to the Chicago.

The truck got a flat tire sometime early morning along I-64. The driver pulled off the interstate into the Big Lots parking lot in Frankfort where he slept for several hours.

The city brought a water tank out Tuesday afternoon to help with something to drink for the tigers.

Fish and Wildlife officials cited the driver for not having proper paperwork to travel with the exotic animals through the Commonwealth, but other paperwork was in order.

The tire was repaired Tuesday afternoon and the truck continued on its way. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

