Elizabethtown doctor still recovering in hospital after being dragged off Louisville-bound United flight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown doctor who was pulled off a Louisville-bound United flight on Sunday is still recovering in a Chicago hospital.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said David Dao is "very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support."

Dao's family will not make any more statement until he is released from the hospital, according to the statement, which you can read in full here:

Dr. David Dao, the United Airlines passenger who was removed from an airplane seat on United Airlines Sunday, is undergoing treatment in a Chicago hospital for his injuries. “The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” said Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan of Golan Christie Taglia, who along with Chicago aviation attorney Thomas A. Demetrio of Corboy & Demetrio, represents the Dao family. Until Dr. Dao is released from the hospital, the family is asking for privacy and will not be making any statements to the media, both attorneys said.

Statement from Helen Lucaitis, spokesperson for law groups