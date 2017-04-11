$40 million development could be coming to busy intersection in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$40 million development could be coming to busy intersection in St. Matthews

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eight-story, $40 million development could be coming to an already busy area in St. Matthews. 

The area would include restaurants, retail shops and more than 270 apartments

According to our partners at Business First, it would be built on the site that's currently Tafel Motor Company at Shelbyville Road and Hubbards Lane. 

Developers submitted the proposal to Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services. The car dealership is expected to relocate. 

The mayor of St. Matthews says the project is only a proposal at this point and still has to clear a number of steps before building approval is granted.  

