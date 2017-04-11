Mayor Fischer launches contest to win tickets to 'historic' Loui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Fischer launches contest to win tickets to 'historic' Louisville Orchestra performance

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer has launched a contest to win free tickets to what's being called a historic Louisville Orchestra performance. 

This Saturday, music director of the San Francisco Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas will serve as guest conductor alongside Louisville conductor Teddy Abrams. 

Abrams calls it the most prominent guest visit in decades.

Fischer is asking music lovers to share stories of how music and the arts has inspired you on social media. 

He has posted a question to Facebook and Instagram. The commenter with the best answer will receive two free tickets to the concert conducted by Tilson Thomas and Abrams on Saturday, April 15.

Here are links to his Facebook and Instagram pages.

You have to post by 5 p.m. this Thursday for a chance to win two free tickets.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.