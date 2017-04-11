International media wait outside house of doctor pulled off United plane

A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Neighbors of the doctor who was shown on a cell phone video being dragged off a United Airlines flight are surprised about all the attention their neighborhood is getting.

On Sunday, Dr. David Dao can be seen being dragged off the Chicago to Louisville flight after he refused to give up his seat prior to the over-booked flight.

The doctor was injured as he was dragged off the flight and is currently recuperating at a Chicago hospital.

“It is kind of big news for this neighborhood, yes,” said Marcia Fahler, who lives next door to Dao. “I kind of thought it was him ... I am not a patient of his or anything, but just kind of through the grapevine, I kind of thought that it was him.”

The viral video is a big topic of discussion not only in the quiet Elizabethtown neighborhood but around the world.

On Tuesday afternoon, nearly a dozen photographers and reporters from as far away as Germany lined the road outside Dao's home.

No one came to the door at the home Tuesday night, nor was anyone at his medical practice office.

Reaction to the footage online from social media and in the Elizabethtown neighborhood has been mixed.

“I think it was a little rough what they did, but I think he was so arrogant about it ... that’s probably why they had to do it," one neighbor said. "If it had been me, I would have gotten off the plane."

The family released a statement Tuesday, saying the doctor is in Chicago seeking treatment for his injuries.

