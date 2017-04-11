'Memorial reunion' planned to honor 20+ North Hardin High School classmates killed

The charges were filed in four separate cases.

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 20 graduates from the North Hardin High School Class of 2002 have been killed in different tragedies.

Instead of a class reunion, former classmates are now planning a more solemn event. The NHHS Class of 2002 is planning a "memorial reunion" to honor so many lives lost.

"We're nicknamed the Final Destination class," Jackie Miller said.

At more than 20 tragic deaths, Miller says that's more than any other recent class in Hardin County.

"You see them on the news because they're being killed or an overdose or dying from cancer," she said.

"We've been told to stay at home and wrap ourselves in bubble wrap," Miller said. "That's what other classes are telling us. If we were y'all, we wouldn't go anywhere or do anything, because you never know who's gonna be next."

Just last week, former classmate and mother of four Maria Williams was murdered. Earlier this year, Joseph Bradford was shot and killed in Louisville. KSP Trooper Cameron Ponder, shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015, also graduated from NHHS in '02.

"Every day you get on Facebook, you're waiting to see who the next person's gonna be," Miller said.

That's why Miller and Ashley Murillo started a Facebook page, titled "NHHS Class of 2002 Memorial Reunion."

"The amount of response we've been getting from the group has been quite beautiful," Murillo said.

Hundreds of people are using social media to share donation pages for victims' families, including Williams GoFundMe page. The goal is to bring the grief-stricken class together for a special kind of reunion.

"This memorial reunion is not gonna be your typical 10-, 15-, or 20-year reunion," Murillo said. "This is us remembering those we've lost."

The two say they're still planning the event and need help finding a venue. They hope to bring peace to a community in mourning.

"We don't want them to be forgotten," Miller said. "We feel like it's our place, because we're still here to remember."

To be involved in the reunion, click here.

