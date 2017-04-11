LANE | Four IU Players To Test NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Indiana underclassman will test out the NBA draft process, but only one is signing with an agent. That would be Sophomore OG Anunoby. Coming off knee surgery, the Sophomore Forward is still projected as a mid-first round pick in several mock drafts.

The other three, James Blackmon, Jr., Robert Johnson and Thomas Bryant will all go through the process but not hire an agent.

“These four young men all have unique talents and we support them in their decisions,” said new IU Coach Archie Miller. “We congratulate O.G. and hope that James, Robert and Thomas can benefit from this and make the best decision that will have a lifelong impact.”. As the semester winds down, we will continue to help them in any way with our priority being they continue their commitment to their academics and all eventually become Indiana University graduates.”

Blackmon was named third team all-Big Ten after averaging 17 points a game. Fellow Sophomore Johnson was second on the team at 12.8 points per game. Bryant, a 6'10" Sophomore averaged 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. He hit 23 of 60 (58%) from the three-point line after making just five the year before.

Anunoby was injured against Penn State on January 18th. He averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds in the 16 games he played this season.

“I have enjoyed my time at Indiana and after thinking this over with my family, I believe this is the best decision for me personally,” said Anunoby. “I will always be grateful to Coach Crean, his staff, and especially my teammates for two of the best years of my life. I wish Coach Miller and the program the best of luck in the future.”

