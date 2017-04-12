Single vehicle crash closes Highway 64 in Georgetown, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Single vehicle crash closes Highway 64 in Georgetown, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A single-vehicle crash has a major highway in Georgetown, Indiana shutdown. 

Harrison County dispatchers tell WDRB that Highway 64 is closed between Indiana 135 and Angel Run.  The crash at Highway 64 and 335 happened about 2 a.m.  Wednesday.  

The crash knocked down a utility pole, and there are live wires in the roadway.  REMC says the roadway could be closed at least until noon.

ISP says the female driver was the only person in the car. She was alert, when EMS took her to the hospital. But there is no word on her condition. 

