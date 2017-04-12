College football coach was former backup dancer for MC Hammer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

College football coach was former backup dancer for MC Hammer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alonzo Carter is currently the running backs coach at San Jose State University.

But Carter used to be a backup dancer for MC Hammer. He worked for the rapper in the 1980's and 1990's, and even went on tour.

At last week's spring practice for San Jose State, Carter put his dance moves on display when the team played "Can't Touch This" over the stadium speakers.

The official football team Twitter account posted the video, and it now has been retweeted by Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and MC Hammer himself.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.