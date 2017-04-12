College football coach was former backup dancer for MC Hammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alonzo Carter is currently the running backs coach at San Jose State University.
But Carter used to be a backup dancer for MC Hammer. He worked for the rapper in the 1980's and 1990's, and even went on tour.
At last week's spring practice for San Jose State, Carter put his dance moves on display when the team played "Can't Touch This" over the stadium speakers.
Can't Touch This!! @RealCoachCarter with the moves from his days being on tour with @MCHammer ! #LetsGo ?? pic.twitter.com/a0pouTYL6c— SanJoseStateFootball (@SJSUSpartanFB) April 8, 2017
WATCH: SJSU coach shows off his moves from his days as an MC Hammer dancer https://t.co/7yuB2oRRR4 pic.twitter.com/SL0Zc5eU32— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 11, 2017
Coach is lit ?? (via @SJSUAthletics) pic.twitter.com/D9PKJLu1VS— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2017
Go Coach Carter !!!! @SJSUSpartanFB ?????? @RealCoachCarter ??????@Iam360WISE https://t.co/lFa43I4wHy— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 8, 2017
The official football team Twitter account posted the video, and it now has been retweeted by Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and MC Hammer himself.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.