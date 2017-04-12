Indiana lawmakers approve peeping drones crime bill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmakers approve peeping drones crime bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers are sending Gov. Eric Holcomb a bill targeting drone operators who use the new technology for the age-old crime of voyeurism.

The bill by Republican state Sen. Eric Koch of Bedford creates regulations that in part address operators with nefarious intentions who use drones to invade people's privacy or capture images of them in compromising positions. It proposes a new "remote aerial voyeurism" crime.

At least three states have already regulated the technology to address "peeping Tom" activities. The Indiana Senate voted 47-1 to approve the measure on final passage.

Koch says it gets in front of technology to "write some rules of the road."

His bill also bars people from using drones to interfere with public safety officials or to harass someone.

