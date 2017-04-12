Sentencing scheduled for driver who damaged historic Indiana bri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sentencing scheduled for driver who damaged historic Indiana bridge

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Sentencing is Wednesday for truck driver Mary Lambright.

She pleaded guilty in March 2017 to several traffic charges, including reckless operation of a tractor-trailer.

The maximum penalty for the reckless driving charge would be a $1,000 fine and 180 days in jail.

Lambright was driving her truck in December 25th, 2015 when she tried to cross the bridge in Paoli, Indiana. Her truck was six times the posted weight limit.

The bridge collapsed under the weight of the truck.

Lambright apologized in January 2016, and lost her job.

The bridge was built in the 1800s. Repair work on the bridge is scheduled to be completed in July.

