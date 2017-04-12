Greater Clark County Schools looking to hire school bus monitors - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Greater Clark County Schools looking to hire school bus monitors

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School system is looking for school bus monitors. 

Bus monitors can expect to work five hours a day for $10 an hour. An additional three hours may be possible to cover middays. 

Current school employees like cafeteria workers are eligible to apply. 

Applicants should be patient, kind and good with special education students. Click here to apply

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.