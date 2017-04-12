Greater Clark County Schools looking to hire school bus monitors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School system is looking for school bus monitors.

Bus monitors can expect to work five hours a day for $10 an hour. An additional three hours may be possible to cover middays.

Current school employees like cafeteria workers are eligible to apply.

Applicants should be patient, kind and good with special education students. Click here to apply.

