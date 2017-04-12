Normal hours for Kentuckiana Post Offices on Tax Day 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Procrastinators rejoice -- thanks to Emancipation Day, this year's deadline to file taxes is being extended until Tuesday, April 18.

If you're filing your forms electronically, you'll have until midnight Tuesday, but if you plan to mail your returns, don't count on the post office being open late. Post offices in Kentucky and southern Indiana postal will be open regular business hours on Tuesday. That's because the majority of taxpayers now use electronic filing to deliver their federal and state tax returns, eliminating the need for a midnight rush to the post office.

Post Office, Self-Service Kiosk and collection box locations, hours, and pick-up time information is available at 1-800-ASK-USPS or online at www.usps.com.

The Postal Service offers the following tips to tax filers:

Mail early in the day on April 18 at any Post Office, station, branch, or collection box.



If depositing returns in a collection box on Tuesday, April 18, double check the pickup schedule on the label. To ensure an April 18 postmark, deposit returns before the last scheduled pickup time.



Stamped packages weighing more than 13 ounces must be presented in person to a Post Office clerk in compliance with FAA regulations.



Affix the appropriate postage – the item may weigh more than an ounce. Tax agencies will not pay postage due. Your short-paid return may be returned to sender causing you to miss the deadline.



It is very important that your envelope include a return address. Short-paid items without a return address will be sent to the postal mail recovery office, delaying its return.



The Internal Revenue Service will accept returns sent via Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express for those customers who would like verification that their return was delivered. The IRS accepts the postmark on the envelope as proof of timely filing.

Tax forms are no longer available at Post Offices. Check online at http://www.irs.gov/ (federal forms), http://www.revenue.ky.gov/forms/ (Kentucky forms) or http://www.in.gov/dor/3489.htm (Indiana forms).

Please remember that mail must be deposited before the last collection time at the post office or collection box on April 18 to receive an April 18th postmark.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.