Normal hours for Kentuckiana Post Offices on Tax Day 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Procrastinators rejoice -- thanks to Emancipation Day, this year's deadline to file taxes is being extended until Tuesday, April 18.
If you're filing your forms electronically, you'll have until midnight Tuesday, but if you plan to mail your returns, don't count on the post office being open late. Post offices in Kentucky and southern Indiana postal will be open regular business hours on Tuesday. That's because the majority of taxpayers now use electronic filing to deliver their federal and state tax returns, eliminating the need for a midnight rush to the post office.
Post Office, Self-Service Kiosk and collection box locations, hours, and pick-up time information is available at 1-800-ASK-USPS or online at www.usps.com.
The Postal Service offers the following tips to tax filers:
Tax forms are no longer available at Post Offices. Check online at http://www.irs.gov/ (federal forms), http://www.revenue.ky.gov/forms/ (Kentucky forms) or http://www.in.gov/dor/3489.htm (Indiana forms).
Please remember that mail must be deposited before the last collection time at the post office or collection box on April 18 to receive an April 18th postmark.
