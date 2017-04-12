25th annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade ready with free family fun on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frankfort Avenue Business Association (FABA) and The Clifton and Crescent Hill Community Councils present 25th Annual Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade. On Saturday, April 15th, the parade will travel from Kennedy to Pope Street.

It will include floats of all shapes and sizes, an appearance by the Easter Bunny and tons of free candy. Grand Marshal, Joan Frisz, Executive Director of Just Creations will be among the many moving attractions.

Expect the Shriners, antique cars, homemade family floats, Hwang's Martial Artists, bagpipers, dance teams, mounted sheriff's posse, the animal house adoption center and more. The "Good Ears" awards will be presented to the most creative float and the most outrageous Easter bonnet.

This is FREE, family friendly event runs from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

A trolley will run along the Avenue after the parade until 2:00pm.

Click here to learn about the after parade activities.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.