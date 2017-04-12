Weekend shooting victim dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot in west Louisville over the weekend has died.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cypress Street near South 26th Street. That's where officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The victim's name has not been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but Mitchell says there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (502-574-5673).

