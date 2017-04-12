Weekend shooting victim dies from injuries - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Weekend shooting victim dies from injuries

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot in west Louisville over the weekend has died. 

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cypress Street near South 26th Street. That's where officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries on Tuesday. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

Homicide detectives are investigating, but Mitchell says there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (502-574-5673). 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.