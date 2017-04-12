POLICE: Suspect arrested after DUI crash sends child to Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he was involved in a DUI crash that resulted in a child from another vehicle being sent to the hospital -- and according to courtroom sources, it wasn't his first DUI crash.

Police say the rollover injury crash happened Tuesday, just after 6 p.m., near the corner of S. 3rd Street and W. Wellington Avenue. According to an arrest report, a witness to the accident said 48-year-old Glen Rhodes was pulled, unconscious, from his vehicle, which was upside-down.

When he came to, he immediately took off running.

A child from another vehicle that was involved in the crash was injured, and had to be taken to Norton Children's Hospital. The extent of that child's injuries is not known.

Police say they found Rhodes a few minutes later at the Sunergos Coffee at the corner of W. Woodlawn Avenue and S. 3rd Street, about a block away from the accident scene. According to the arrest report, his face and hands were bloody.

A witness identified him as the man from the accident scene, according to police.

Police say they read him his rights, and he admitted to taking Neurontin -- a pain medication -- at some point before driving. His speech was "very slurred" and he was unsteady on his feet, leading officers to believe he was intoxicated, according to the arrest report.

Police say his license was suspended and he had no valid proof of insurance.

During Rhodes' arraignment Wednesday morning, details of his past emerged. Court officials said he had been charged with three DUIs in the past few weeks, and had been released from custody from a previous DUI when Tuesday night's crash occurred.

"That's the thing that's so shocking," said Jefferson District Judge Sandra McLaughlin. "He's out on a DUI with an accident, he causes another one and somebody thinks it's a good idea that he's not a risk to this community. That's the biggest shock."

Judge McLaughlin raised Rhodes' bond from $5,000 to $10,000, and was quick to deny a request that he be released on home incarceration.

"There is absolutely no chance [OF HOME INCARCERATION] because the risk is that he will drive, and I'm not going to put anybody else in this community at risk," she replied. "He's out on a DUI accident, he's caused another DUI accident, the bond now is $10,000 -- that's to secure the community's safety."

A moment later, Rhodes made a spontaneous admission.

"I haven't had a license in three years, ma'am," he said.

"You're not helping yourself if you don't have a license," Judge McLaughlin replied.

Upon learning from a courtroom official that Rhodes had been charged with three DUIs in the span of a few weeks, Judge McLaughlin added that, "Hopefully this will shut that down."

Rhodes explained that he had broken his back in an accident while loading trucks from a train, and that the medication may be the source of his problem.

When it came time to determine if Rhodes could hire his own lawyer or needed a public defender, Judge McLaughlin questioned Rhodes about his work history. Rhodes first said he'd been working since 1986 (he later changed his answer to 1996), but had been off on medical leave.

"Hire a lawyer," McLaughlin said a moment later.

Rhodes' courtroom advocate told Judge McLaughlin that he didn't believe he could hire a lawyer.

"Then in his court in 10 days, he can fill out an affidavit," Judge McLaughlin said. "My guess is he has assets to hire a lawyer. The Public Defender's Office are people who are indigent who cannot pay. He is a Teamster and he's been working for 30 years. He can figure it out."

Rhodes is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

