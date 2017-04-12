YMCA to make 'announcement' Thursday at site of long-planned Wes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

YMCA to make 'announcement' Thursday at site of long-planned West Louisville branch

Posted:
Rendering of planned YMCA branch at 1700 W Broadway Rendering of planned YMCA branch at 1700 W Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The YMCA of Greater Louisville may be ready to move ahead with construction of a long-planned branch in West Louisville.

YMCA officials are set to make “an announcement regarding advancement of services for West Louisville” on Thursday at the site of the planned branch, 1700 W. Broadway, WDRB has learned.

YMCA of Greater Louisville CEO Steve Tarver and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will attend the event.

YMCA spokeswoman Gail Lyttle declined to provide further details about the announcement.

The 12-acre site at S. 17th Street and Broadway is part of the former cigarette plant campus abandoned by Philip Morris in the early 2000s.

Philip Morris donated the land to the YMCA in 2011. Construction of the branch has run into numerous delays, including a failed effort to get financing through federal New Markets Tax Credits and the unexpected cost of removing sand from the property.

The site is just across Dixie Highway from the 20-acre tract where Walmart had planned to build a SuperCenter.

The future of that site is uncertain after Walmart backed out of the plan last year, and a bank is seeking to foreclose on the property.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook.

