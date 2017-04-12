YMCA to make 'announcement' Thursday at site of long-planned West Louisville branch

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

Six dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Bowling Green

Six dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Bowling Green

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Charlestown Middle School teacher dies in crash on State Road 62 in Jeffersonville

Charlestown Middle School teacher dies in crash on State Road 62 in Jeffersonville

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA of Greater Louisville may be ready to move ahead with construction of a long-planned branch in West Louisville.

YMCA officials are set to make “an announcement regarding advancement of services for West Louisville” on Thursday at the site of the planned branch, 1700 W. Broadway, WDRB has learned.

YMCA of Greater Louisville CEO Steve Tarver and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will attend the event.

YMCA spokeswoman Gail Lyttle declined to provide further details about the announcement.

The 12-acre site at S. 17th Street and Broadway is part of the former cigarette plant campus abandoned by Philip Morris in the early 2000s.

Philip Morris donated the land to the YMCA in 2011. Construction of the branch has run into numerous delays, including a failed effort to get financing through federal New Markets Tax Credits and the unexpected cost of removing sand from the property.

The site is just across Dixie Highway from the 20-acre tract where Walmart had planned to build a SuperCenter.

The future of that site is uncertain after Walmart backed out of the plan last year, and a bank is seeking to foreclose on the property.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.