3 people shot in Portland neighborhood

The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.More >>
An admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness was charged Friday with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
A man accused of shooting a victim in the back during an alleged drug deal in Jeffersontown late Wednesday pleaded not guilty in court Friday.More >>
Officials say more than 3,000 gallons of water flooded the east end of the jail's third floor.More >>
According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
