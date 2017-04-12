3 people shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people were shot in the Portland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

It happened in broad daylight near the intersection of North 25th Street and Rowan Street, just after 11 a.m. Swarms of police officers filled the street, looking for clues and picking up evidence along the way.

All three victims are expected to survive.

Michelle Smith heard the gunshots, and showed up to the scene because she was worried her cousin may have been one of the victims. It doesn't sound like that was the case, but she says the shooting leaves her with an uneasy feeling she has had many times in the past in Portland.

"Well, honestly, it's very scary because there are shootings down here every day, almost every day, so you never know," Smith said.

Police don't have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.