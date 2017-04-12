Louisville City FC releases details about soccer stadium plans - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville City FC releases details about soccer stadium plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville City FC have released details of plans to build a $40 million soccer stadium in Louisville.

Louisville City FC says the proposed site sits on 40 acres of land, located near Campbell and Adams Streets in Butchertown.

That's where the team’s owners have an option to purchase four parcels of land, including the former Challenger Lifts and Marshall’s Auto Parts sites. Now the team needs to raise the money to buy the land. 

To do that, officials say they'd like to pursue a "public-private partnership" with Louisville Metro government and state officials.

John Neace, the team's chairman, said members looked at several potential stadium locations, but none measured up to the Butchertown site.

"We said let's find the best site for that stadium for everybody," Neace said at a news conference Wednesday morning. "Can we clean up a brown field? Can we have something where millennials from all over the region can walk to games? You can walk across the bridge from Indiana, you can come from downtown, you can come from Nulu." 

In January, Louisville City announced it had entered into a partnership with HOK, an architecture firm that has worked with the United Soccer League in helping teams develop soccer-specific stadiums.

The partnership stated that HOK would design a 10,000-seat stadium that could later expand to 20,000 seats.

A study in August determined that Louisville needs a stadium made for soccer if the sport is going to continue growing in the city. 

If approved, the stadium would open in the year 2020.

LouCity games can be found on TV channels 41.1 (WDRB), 58.2 (WMYO) and 21.1 (WBNA) throughout the year. 

