Louisville City FC releases details about soccer stadium plans

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

Six dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Bowling Green

Six dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Bowling Green

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville City FC have released details of plans to build a $40 million soccer stadium in Louisville.

Louisville City FC says the proposed site sits on 40 acres of land, located near Campbell and Adams Streets in Butchertown.

That's where the team’s owners have an option to purchase four parcels of land, including the former Challenger Lifts and Marshall’s Auto Parts sites. Now the team needs to raise the money to buy the land.

To do that, officials say they'd like to pursue a "public-private partnership" with Louisville Metro government and state officials.

John Neace, the team's chairman, said members looked at several potential stadium locations, but none measured up to the Butchertown site.

"We said let's find the best site for that stadium for everybody," Neace said at a news conference Wednesday morning. "Can we clean up a brown field? Can we have something where millennials from all over the region can walk to games? You can walk across the bridge from Indiana, you can come from downtown, you can come from Nulu."

In January, Louisville City announced it had entered into a partnership with HOK, an architecture firm that has worked with the United Soccer League in helping teams develop soccer-specific stadiums.

The partnership stated that HOK would design a 10,000-seat stadium that could later expand to 20,000 seats.

A study in August determined that Louisville needs a stadium made for soccer if the sport is going to continue growing in the city.

If approved, the stadium would open in the year 2020.

LouCity games can be found on TV channels 41.1 (WDRB), 58.2 (WMYO) and 21.1 (WBNA) throughout the year.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.