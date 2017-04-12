Sen. Mitch McConnell discusses Syria, Supreme Court, other key issues during news conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No topic was off limits for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell when he spoke during a Wednesday morning news conference in Louisville.

Among the issues McConnell discussed were Syria and the Supreme Court.



This was the first time local media has been able to talk to Senator McConnell since the vote on now Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the strikes in Syria.



Senator McConnell defended his decision to go "nuclear" in order to confirm Justice Gorsuch. He called it the most significant event of President Trump's first 100 days in office.

The Majority Leader also supported President Trump's decision to order a missile strike against Syria.

Kentucky's two U.S. senators are split on the decision. Senator Rand Paul has criticized Trump's actions.

McConnell says he believes the strike sends an important message to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Russia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

McConnell had some harsh words ahead of those meetings. "The one thing you can be sure about with the Russians is that they're never up to any good and they're not our friends, and I think the new administration is figuring that out. They may have been somewhat confused about it during the campaign, but I think they're in the process of figuring that out," Senator McConnell said.

A town hall was held outside the senator's Louisville office over the weekend. He was not present at that meeting.

Kentucky Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth said Senator McConnell needs to listen to his constituents.

Wednesday's meeting was just for members of the media.

Next on the agenda for Senator McConnell is tax reform, which he believes will be a partisan effort.

