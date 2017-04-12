Louisville man arrested after allegedly robbing three people at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested after allegedly robbing three people at gunpoint inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he robbed three people at gunpoint inside a home.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Tuesday, just before 1:30 p.m. at a home on S. 4th Street, near Winkler Avenue. 

Police say when they were dispatched to the scene after someone reported a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they say they saw 27-year-old Anthony T. Wilds in an alley behind the home. Officers tried to stop Wilds, but he allegedly pulled away and ran onto M Street.

As an officer caught up with Wilds, he reached into the pocket of his sweatshirt and pulled out a handgun, throwing it into a nearby sewer, according to an arrest report.

Police say Wilds "actively resisted arrest by kicking at officers and swinging his arms." During the fight, Wilds allegedly caused an injury to an officer's nose.

Wilds was arrested and, after being read his rights, allegedly admitted that he'd been inside an acquaintance's home where he demanded money.

Police say there were three people in the home who told officers that Wilds broke into the home and pointed a handgun at each person, demanding money. They said he then hit one of the victims -- a woman -- with the gun and ran away, before being caught by police in the alley.

Wilds is charged with three counts of first degree robbery, three counts of first degree wanton endangerment, one count of fleeing or evading police and one count of third degree assault of a police officer.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

