Kentucky State Police investigating after Lexington officer shoo

Kentucky State Police investigating after Lexington officer shoots suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say an investigation is underway after a Lexington Police officer shot a suspect.

KSP says the shooting happened Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities say an officer was patrolling in the area of Stanton Way and began investigating a Toyota 4Runner, which was behind a LaQuinta Inn.

State police say during the investigation, the officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect. Investigators say the suspect is a 26-year-old male from Lexington. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. There's no word on the person's condition.

According to police, no other people were inside the vehicle and the officer was not hurt.

The officer involved in the incident has been with the Lexington Police Department for three years. Kentucky State Police say he was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting. Video from the incident will be reviewed by investigators and the Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

Lexington Police will also conduct an internal review into the shooting.

In accordance with departmental policy, the officer, who has not been identified, has been placed administrative leave.

