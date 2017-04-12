One person dead after small plane crashes near Hartsville, India - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One person dead after small plane crashes near Hartsville, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office) (Image Source: Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a small plane crashed upon takeoff near Hartsville, Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

The small plane went down in eastern Bartholomew County, about 45 miles south of Indianapolis just before 1 p.m.

Ren Sagaert, 77, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, the plane was a Temco Swift, possibly a 1940s model.

