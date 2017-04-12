Altitude Trampoline Park springs up on Dixie Highway, celebrates grand opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Altitude Trampoline Park celebrates its grand opening on Dixie Highway.

Louisville's largest trampoline park officially opened in February, but it took some time to train employees.

On Wednesday, the park celebrated its grand opening. Kids can jump for free on Wednesday until 9 p.m.

Owner Chuck Hall says the tumble tracks, basketball hoops, dodge ball zone and foam pit have had kids bouncing off the walls.

Lines can reach out the door on the weekends, but parents can print out a waiver to get their children in the door faster.

“On weekends we've had lines, and we tell everyone go online and get your waiver. We've had lines out the door before, and we try to get them in as fast as we can,” Hall said.



