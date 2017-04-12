Entrepreneurs looking to develop app that alerts hearing impaired during emergencies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of entrepreneurs may soon be bringing a new product to market that's designed to help hearing impaired people know when their cell phone receives an alert during emergencies.

A team of eight people submitted that idea at StartUp Weekend Louisville, an event for entrepreneurs to pitch ideas and win a chance to get funding for their business. They created an app that links to a smart phone and to a fire alarm inside a home.

It's called Life Bit App, and it alerts people who have trouble hearing when there's a fire.

Wes Eklund explained how it works.

"The alarm on the phone, they can't hear it, but the vibrating -- they have attuned themselves because they can't hear anything else to actually feel the vibrations -- so either under their pillow or on their person or something like that," Eklund said.

The team hasn't put the idea on the market yet. It's competing in a similar event called Venture Sharks. If the team wins that competition, it could secure nearly $40,000 in funding.

