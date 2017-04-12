Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Kentucky Derby, spring football, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Kentucky Derby, spring football, local angle on NBA draft

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford offered up their standard "A" game in breaking down the week's biggest sports headlines.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- The Kentucky Derby is fast approaching

- Spring football games

- The NBA draft's impact on local players

Catch the full replay from this week's chat right now.

You can always share your thoughts during the live chat on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 sharp!!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.