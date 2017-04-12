JCPS calls special meeting to discuss future of Superintendent Donna Hargens

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in an apparent effort to discuss the district's future with Superintendent Donna Hargens.

The meeting, which will be held at the Van Hoose Education Center, is slated to discuss a number of topics, including an executive session that "might lead to the dismissal of an individual employee" as well as discussions regarding the contract between the board and Donna Hargens."

Hargens is under contract through June 2019, but turmoil over low morale, how the district has handled student discipline and behavior issues -- as well as the recent announcement from Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt that the state will conduct an “unprecedented” management audit of JCPS -- have had some people calling for Hargens to resign.

In addition, some of the support she once had on the school board has eroded. The board’s two newest board members – Chris Kolb and Ben Gies – both ran on campaigns to find new leadership for JCPS.

The management audit of JCPS has begun and state officials will begin visiting schools next week.

Hargens, who came to Louisville in 2011 from the Wake County, N.C., school district, has repeatedly told WDRB News in the past few weeks that despite the turmoil, she is committed to staying the course in Jefferson County.

Under Hargens’ watch, the district has had a curriculum management audit and an unflattering examination of central office bureaucracy by former State Auditor Adam Edelen. In addition, recent test scores show that more than half of the district’s students are not performing on grade level in reading and math.

Hargens could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Over the past several months, the school board has held numerous executive sessions to discuss the "possible dismissal of an individual employee," but no action has come out of those meetings.

This story will be updated.

Related Stories:

Dozens call for JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens to resign

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.