JCPS calls special meeting to discuss future of Superintendent D - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS calls special meeting to discuss future of Superintendent Donna Hargens

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in an apparent effort to discuss the district's future with Superintendent Donna Hargens.

The meeting, which will be held at the Van Hoose Education Center, is slated to discuss a number of topics, including an executive session that "might lead to the dismissal of an individual employee" as well as discussions regarding the contract between the board and Donna Hargens."

Hargens is under contract through June 2019, but turmoil over low morale, how the district has handled student discipline and behavior issues -- as well as the recent announcement from Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt that the state will conduct an “unprecedented” management audit of JCPS -- have had some people calling for Hargens to resign.

In addition, some of the support she once had on the school board has eroded. The board’s two newest board members – Chris Kolb and Ben Gies – both ran on campaigns to find new leadership for JCPS. 

The management audit of JCPS has begun and state officials will begin visiting schools next week.

Hargens, who came to Louisville in 2011 from the Wake County, N.C., school district, has repeatedly told WDRB News in the past few weeks that despite the turmoil, she is committed to staying the course in Jefferson County.

Under Hargens’ watch, the district has had a curriculum management audit and an unflattering examination of central office bureaucracy by former State Auditor Adam Edelen. In addition, recent test scores show that more than half of the district’s students are not performing on grade level in reading and math.

Hargens could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Over the past several months, the school board has held numerous executive sessions to discuss the "possible dismissal of an individual employee," but no action has come out of those meetings.

This story will be updated.

Related Stories:

Dozens call for JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens to resign

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.