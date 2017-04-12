Jeffersontown High School student found with loaded gun in backp - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersontown High School student found with loaded gun in backpack

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Jeffersontown High School was found Wednesday with a loaded gun in his backpack.

JCPS spokesperson Jennifer Brislin said the school received an anonymous tip that a student may have gun. When staff approached the student, a sophomore, he allowed his backpack to be searched.

A loaded .40 caliber gun was found, sources tell WDRB News, and the student was arrested without incident.

He will be disciplined according to the code of conduct, Brislin said.

