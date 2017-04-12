Historic Farmington Plantation hit by thieves right before peak event season

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Broken glass and a boarded up window show signs after thieves hit the historic Farmington Plantation last week.

Farmington’s Executive Director Diane Young says the burglary happened last Wednesday evening between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The historic home is off Bardstown Road.

"I do believe we were targeted, I do believe we were cased, because the items that were stolen were very specific,” Young said. "Somebody threw a brick in our barn through the window and stole all of our landscaping equipment, with the exception of our mowers.”

It’s a big blow to the historic home which runs as a non-profit event venue.

"As the days have gone on, and we've begun to clean up the mess, every time we go to use or need a tool, it's missing," Young said. "So we're up to almost $2,000 plus the damage to the window and the structure itself."

The venue has a security system that went off, but there are no security cameras installed on the site that could have captured the suspects.

"We don't really have any idea who would have done this,” Young said.

The stolen equipment has set Farmington back while crews have been preparing for the busy spring event season.

"We're about two weeks behind schedule,” Young said.

The community is coming together to get things back on track. Sullivan University's campus is adjacent to the property, and the school has donated tools and manpower to get the site ready for its peak season.

"Part of our mission is to help support the community, and this shows to our students that it's good to be a good neighbor and to help those around you and help those in need," said Dr. Jay Mar, CEO of Sullivan University. "So we were very happy to do this."

Local businesses have pitched in too. Alarm One has donated a new alarm system with cameras.

Louisville Outdoor Turf Products has replaced several pieces of equipment.

"Because we know it's a big deal, and they're a non-profit ... so we understand their plight,” said Stacey English with Louisville Outdoor Turf Products.

Farmington is grateful for the support.

"That was just really generous, and it's just really nice to rely on your neighbors,” Young said.

Farmington’s first event of the season is scheduled for this weekend. It also hosts a popular Derby brunch event in just a few weeks.

