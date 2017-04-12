7 RVs destroyed in big fire on Marriott Drive in Clarksville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

7 RVs destroyed in big fire on Marriott Drive in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large fire burned Wednesday afternoon at Tom Stinnett's Campers Inn RV on Marriott Drive in Clarksville.

No one was hurt, but heavy smoke could be seen from as far away as Floyd County and downtown Louisville.

"I live all the way toward the east end of town, and I seen the smoke coming up," said Clarksville resident Jimmy Richardson. "I know Tom personally. I feel for him."

Hundreds of mattresses stored under car ports caught fire and ignited the RVs. The main hydrant that crews were taking water from stopped working at one point, and crews had to call for help.

Employees of the nearby Clarion Hotel say the mattresses were placed under the car ports earlier on Wednesday because of hotel renovations.

Seven RVs were destroyed and 10 others received minor damage.

The Clarksville Fire Department and Jeffersonville Fire crews worked for over an hour to contain the flames and get them extinguished.

The Fire Marshal is investigating what initially started the fire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

